10 Sept, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has sought clarifications from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development, Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, over the reports of his involvement in the recent election publicity rally held with a massive use of vehicles in Birgunj.

The rally was joined by the leaders and cadres of Nepal Democratic Forum of which DPM Mahara is the chair.

Use of such a large number of vehicles — around 20-25 buses and over 100 motorcycles– is a breach of the election code of conduct, the EC said.

Likewise, the report of Minister of State for Irrigation Amar Singh Pun joining the election publicity campaign in company with Nepali Congress cadres by using a vehicle bearing the government number plate at Phattepur of Jeetpur Simara Sub Metropolis-11, Bara has prompted the EC to seek clarifications from him over the alleged violation of code of conduct.

Such acts of DPM Gachchhadar and State Minister Pun are the violation of the election code of conducts and the EC has sought clarifications from them. RSS