9 Sept, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice, asking the political parties wishing to take part in the proportional representation (PR) electoral system during the upcoming elections of the House of Representatives and State Assembly to apply for so from September 10 to 12.

The government has announced to hold the elections in two phases in coming November 26 and December 7.

According to EC Spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal, political parties should make it clear to the EC whether they seek PR seats in the House of Representatives election or the State Assembly or both. More, it should be clear that whether they are in the PR electoral race from all States or the particular one. Respective political parties have been asked to apply before the EC for so in writing along with the signatures of party chief official.

Any political party failing to submit application to the EC about this within the deadline shall be barred from taking part in the election towards the PR system. RSS