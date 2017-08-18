18 August, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has suggested the three political parties to hold the election of the federal parliament and provincial assembly in two different dates.

At a meeting between the top leaders of the three major parties and office-bearers of the Election Commission (EC) at the Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar this evening, the elections to the federal parliament and province assembly has been proposed for November 20 in the Himalayan districts and on December 7 in remaining 21 districts, as printing of the ballot papers in a single go for all districts was not possible.

On the occasion, the EC officer-bearers asked to pass from the meeting of the council of ministers within the next few days if the dates were appropriate and pass the bill on elections within August 21 as well as provide the report of the election constituency determination commission by August 31.

UML leader Subas Nembang told the RSS that the parties agreed to form a political mechanism comprising chief whip of the major political parties to forge consensus on the two bills on the elections that were under consideration at the State Affairs Committee of the Parliament.

CPN (MC) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the government would take a decision after holding further discussion on Friday. “Our emphasis is still on a single date, and a decision will be taken following further consultation with the Commission,” he said.

It may be noted that the Government announces the date in consultation with the Election Commission.

Along with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN-MC Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav were present in the meeting.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, the NC, UML and the CPN (MC) had agreed to hold the election in a single day. As per the constitution, both the elections have to be held before January 21, 2018. RSS