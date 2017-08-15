15 August, The Chief Election Commissioner and other Commissioners of Election Commission (EC) have urged Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to announce the date of election to the House of Representative for the third week of coming November.

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav and Commissioners Narendra Dahal, Ishwori Prasad Poudyal and Sudhir Kumar Shah met with the Prime Minister on Tuesday and urged to announce the poll date for third week of November by tomorrow, EC’s spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma said.

On the occasion, the office-bearers of the EC recalled the PM to provide the report of the Constituency Delineation Commission and required laws soon.

In response, PM Deuba said that he would move ahead based on consensus of the three major political parties after holding consultations with the top leaders of the parties. RSS