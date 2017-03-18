EC’s decision may affect local poll: RPP chair Thapa

18 March, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Kamal Thapa who is also the chair of Rastriya Prajatantra Party has urged the Election Commission to correct its decision regarding to remove the portion of Hindu state and monarchy from the party statute.

The EC on Friday had removed the same portion saying it contradicted constitutional provisions of republican order and secularism.

Speaking in a programme organized to make the party’s election symbol public here today, chair Thapa has urged the EC to correct its decision in this connection.

He further shared that they had adopted these principles following the constitutional provision. In another note, DPM Thapa said that the EC’s decision may affect the local poll as these principles were their fundamental principles.

Similarly, former Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand and vice chair Buddhiman Tamang also urged the EC to correct its decision.