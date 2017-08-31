31 August, Dhangadhi: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Bir Bahadur Balayar said efforts are underway to expand the existing road network to the Taklakot checkpoint of China.

At a press conference organized by Nepal Press Union on Wednesday, Minister Balayar informed that matters related to expand road connectivity to the Taklakot checkpoint via Dhangadhi-Dipayal-Chainpur route of Province-7 thereby easing people’s mobility and transportation were discussed with the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal some days back.

He further shared that the four-lane bridge is being constructed over the Mahakali River on own investment of Nepal for the first time and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge today.

“The Ministry is also taking initiative to make the system of drivers’ licence distribution well-managed and smooth”, Balayar added.

He further informed that works are underway on war footing to ensure smooth transport service along the Narayangadh-Muglin road stretch before Dashain festival. Likewise, a study is being carried out on the feasibility of the construction of alternative road to Muglin from Gaindakot.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Sita Gurung said the bridge under construction over the Mahakali is associated to the economic prosperity of Nepal and India so the infrastructure has high importance. RSS