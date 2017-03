31 March, Lahan: An elderly was killed after being struck by a motorbike last night along the Choharwa – Siraha road stretch in Siraha.

The motorbike (Sa 7 Pa 7023) heading south hit 70 – year – old Debua Sada, who was crossing the road. Sada succumbed to serious injuries sustained during the accident while being rushed to Biratnagar for treatment, District Police Office, Siraha said.