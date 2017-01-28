Election based on consensus of all parties-Deuba

28 Jan, Nepalgunj: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the local level elections would be held based on consensus of all parties.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Nepal Press Union, Banke here today, he said election should be accepted by all parties as common condition. “If there is an agreement among all parties, elections can be held even in a short time,” he said.

Responding to a query, the NC Chair said the constitution amendment proposal could be passed even before the elections. But if that is not possible, we could go for elections by keeping it under due process.

Expressing the confidence that the party would achieve victory in the local elections, he said that the party was now busy expanding its organisation.