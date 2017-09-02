2 Sept, Doti: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Bir Bahadur Balayar today said that the election code of conduct has been brought in a unilateral way. “The Election Commission has brought the code of conduct without consulting the government.

It has triggered a surprise,” he said while speaking at a news conference organised by Doti Branch of the Nepal Press Union.

“The code of conduct for province and federal level of elections has been introduced at a time when an election code of conduct has already been in place for the third phase of local level elections,” he said.

He viewed that there was no need to enforce election code of conduct for elections scheduled for November 26. “This year is the year of elections. Development activities should not be hampered in the name of polls,” he said. RSS