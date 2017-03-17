Election Commission preparing six types of ballot papers

17 March, Kathmandu: The Election Commission is preparing six types of ballot papers for the upcoming local level elections slated for May 14.

Efforts are underway to prepare various six types of the ballot papers, small or big, as different political parties have been registered to participate in the polls, said the Commission Spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma. The highest number of political parties- 47- has been registered in Kathmandu for the elections, Manang has the fewest- only 7.

Although the date set by the Commission to begin the printing of the ballot papers expired on Saturday, the process will start within a day or two, said the Commission. Janak Education Materials Centre has been contracted for the print.

Approximately 21,000 election centers are estimated to be set up for around 14 million voters. The polls are vied for the total posts of 36,639 in the municipalities and village municipalities across the country. Of them, the total of 1,488 chief and deputy chief of municipalities and 789 members including from Dalit and minority communities will be elected.

Likewise, the vote will elect 33,400 ward chairpersons and vice chairpersons in rural municipalities and 962 ward members from Dalit and minority communities.

There are 744 local units including 481 rural municipalities, 246 municipalities, 12 sub-metropolitan cities and four metropolitan cities and 6,680 wards across the nation. Only 26 parties representing in the Legislature-Parliament could participate in the election along with their respective symbols.

Section Officer at the Law and Political Branch of the EC, Gham Chandra Timsina, said that the remaining parties and independent candidates have to participate in the election along with the symbol determined by the EC.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued an interim order not to implement the decision of scrapping Samajbadi Janata Party led by Minister for Science and Technology, Prem Bahadur Singh.

Minister Singh had knocked the door of the SC after EC on March 4, 2016 cancelled its registration after the party failed to submit its income and expenditure details for more than three fiscal years continuously. RSS