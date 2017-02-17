Election date soon: PM Dahal

17 Feb, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Puspha Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has urged one and all political parties to help in constitution implementation to prevent the country from plunging into a political crisis.

Addressing the general convention of the RPP in the Capital City on Friday, the Prime Minister said that the government was preparing to proceed with the constitution amendment and election process simultaneously.

Arguing that constitution amendment was linked to the entire process of constitution implementation, PM Dahal said that election date would be announced very soon as polls were inevitable for the country and without alternative for constitution’s implementation.

Stating that the upcoming days are not so bright for the country, PM Dahal, also the CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman, suggested that the RPP should take a decision in favour of the country and people.

On the occasion, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba also urged all to help in constitution amendment for the cause of reconciliation and harmony among Janajati and all communities.

He said, “The conflict of mountainous, hilly and Tarai people will end if constitution is amended. Three levels of elections were needed in 11 months to give an outlet to the country from the current transition. For this, participation and consensus of all political parties is needed for constitution amendment and to conduct elections.”

Also speaking at the same programme, CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli praised the RPP’s contribution for nation, nationality, peace and independence.

Oli suggested that the RPP should come clear and with firm determination on the issue of nationality.

He reiterated that constitution amendment proposal was against the national interest and anti-people move and added that the UML would not let it pass from the Legislature-Parliament. RSS