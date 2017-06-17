17 June, Tanahun: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has termed deferral of local elections in Province-2 an improper move.

Leader Poudel said this at a programme organized by NC Tanahun Constituency-2 at Damauli on Saturday to congratulate and felicitate elected people’s representatives.

Hinting at the government’s decision to postpone the local elections in Province-2 on September 18, leader Poudel said, “Necessary review should be made if the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal betrayed on holding election”.

He also stressed the need to make the people in Terai aware about the local level election. “It is necessary to get the people of the province informed of the benefits they would reap from the civic polls”.

The NC leader suggested the elected representatives to chart out master plan and execute the ideas accordingly. “The NC should emerge the first party in the second phase of local elections. Party cadres should put pressure from the grassroots; mere accolades would not work to that end”. RSS