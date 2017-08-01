1 August, Chitwan (Ratnanagar): The re-polling in ward no. 19 of Bharatpur metropolitan city is to be held on coming August 4.

The decision to this end was taken by an all-party meeting held today, according to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer, Chitwan. The silence period for the election starts from tomorrow, said assistant polling officer Gambhir Ghimire.

The re-polling is being held at the ward after counting of votes of the May 14 election was stopped after ballot papers were torn by party agents on May 28 night. The election commission had decided to hold re-polling in the ward, which was also endorsed by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the disputed ballot papers of the ward were destroyed by setting them on fire today. RSS