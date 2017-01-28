‘Election should be held at any cost,’ insists UML Chair Oli

28 Jan, Biratnagar: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has underscored the need to hold long overdue local body’s election at any cost.

Speaking with the journalists at Biratnagar airport on Saturday evening, leader Oli reaffirmed UML’s cooperation to the government for holding the election.

The former Prime Minister clarified that the new constitution ensures equal rights and opportunities for every communities in the country.

Pressing for the effective implementation of the new constitution, he hinted that there could be amendment in the number of delineation of federal provinces.