8 August, Ilam: CPN (UML) senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal on Monday noted that the country was being enveloped with an electoral atmosphere so as ‘to complete the important work of implementing the constitution’.

He said the country was moving forward in an ‘election year’. Speaking at a programme held at Kolbung of Ilam on Monday, Khanal said the local body, provincial and central elections were being held to complete the task of implementing the constitution.

“UML has emerged as the winner in both the phases of the local level elections, it will also come first in the third phase,” Khanal argued.

Stating that the people’s choices were being swayed in UML’s favour for the third phase of local polls in Province no 2, Khanal added, “UML will become the first party there as well, no one can now stop UML’s victorious journey.”

The former PM also expressed concern on behalf of his party over the delay in stipulating the dates for provincial and federal elections. RSS