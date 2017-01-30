Election only means of implementing constitution: UML Secy Bhattarai

30 Jan, Nepalgunj: CPN (UML) secretary Yogesh Bhattarai has said that the election was the only means of implementing the constitution.

In a press meet organized by the Press Chautari Nepal, Banke chapter, on the occasion of its 19th establishment day, today, leader Bhattarai ruled out the relevance of constitution amendment bill adding that it was just a political conspiracy.

He stated the increasing polarity in the nation was not good sign, adding that it also could be ended with the implementation of the constitution.

UML central member Surya Thapa among other leaders had addressed the programme.