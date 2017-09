18 Sept, Rajbiraj: The local-level election at the ward no. 15 of Rajbiraj Municipality in Saptari district has been put off and rescheduled for September 21, following the demise of ward chair candidate.

MahanthiYadav, the ward chair candidate from Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN), 65, died on Saturday. He had been suffering from cancer.

Saptari’s Chief District Officer Bhagirath Pandey confirmed the change in the election schedule for the ward no. 15