25 Sept, Kathmandu: The results of 132 local levels out of 136 local levels in Province No. 2 have been announced so far, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The EC said that 38 chiefs/mayoral candidates of Nepali Congress (NC) have been elected while Federal Socialist Forum Nepal’s candidates in 25 local levels.

Similarly, RJP Nepal in 24 seats, CPN (Maoist Centre) in 21 seats and CPN (UML) candidates of chief post emerged victorious in 19 levels. Nepal Democratic Forum candidates won in three seats, Nepali Janata Dal in two seats and Naya Shakti Party in one local level.

Of the 1271 wards, the results of 1238 have been announced, EC spokesperson Nabaraj Dhakal said.

Remaining four local levels to announce the results are Rajbiraj Municipality, Kalaiya Sub-Metropolitan City and Baragadhi Municipality in Bara, and Birgunj Metropolitan City in Parsa district. RSS