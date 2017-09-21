21 Sept, Kathmandu: Of the total 136 local levels in eight districts of Province 2, the vote counting has been completed in 17 local units including 578 wards, and their results have been made public.

The third phase of local level election was held in eight districts in province no 2 on September 18.

As per the details made public by the Joint Election Operation Centre (JEOC) at the Election Commission, as of 1 pm today, Nepali Congress emerged victorious in six local units, CPN-UML in four, CPN-Maoist Centre, Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and Nepal Democratic Forum each secured win in two local units and Rastriya Janata Party in one local unit.

According to the Commission’s Spokesperson, Nawaraj Dhakal, the final result of 578 wards has been received. The results of vote counting in remaining 118 local units are awaited.

Vote counting of the elections in some local units in province no 2 were interrupted owing to various reasons and efforts were underway to resume vote counting by forging all-party consensus, shared Spokesperson Dhakal, adding that 339 vote counting teams are working on various vote counting places across the province.

Meanwhile, election in the Rajbiraj Municipality-15 in Saptari district that was postponed due to the death of a Rastriya Janata Party candidate for the post of ward chairperson of the municipality is in progress peacefully today, according to Spokesperson Dhakal. RSS