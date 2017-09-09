9 Sept, Rajbiraj (Saptari): The District Administration Office (DAO) today raided three shops in the district headquarters Rajbiraj, and confiscated many t-shirts and caps printed with parties’ election symbol.

A total of 21 election-symbol printed t-shirts, and 15 caps were seized in the raid conducted by a joint team of the Election Commission and the DAO, said Chief District Officer Bhagirath Pandey.

Likewise, six persons were briefly held for wearing t-shirts printed with parties’ election symbol, and the election-symbol printed gears they were wearing were confiscated as well, police said.

All the confiscated election symbol printed clothes would be returned after the September 18 elections, said Pandey, adding that monitoring and inspection were being intensified in the district to hold the polls in free and impartial way. RSS