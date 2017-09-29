29 Sept, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has said the Election Commission feels honoured to give the message to the Nepali people that the election of the total 753 local levels in 77 districts of seven provinces as perthe new federal set-up has been successfully completed.

In a message he issued today on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami festival, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the recently concluded election should be taken as a positive and successful democratic practice.

The mayors, deputy mayors and the ward members of metropolitan cities, the sub-metropolitan cities and municipalities; the chairpersons, the vice-chairpersons and the ward members of the rural municipalities, including the women and dalit ward members of these bodies have now been elected through the three phases of the local election, CEC Yadav stated in his message.

He also expressed the view that the local level election has made a significant contribution to the leadership development of women, dalit and the minority communities. It has also paved the way for the empowerment of the marginalized groups including women, he added.

“We are engaged in conducting the election to the members of the Houseof Representatives and the State Assemblies. The Election Commission also has the responsibility of holding the election to the National Assembly and the election of the President and Vice President immediately after this,” the Chief Election Commissioner has stated.

On behalf the Election Commission, CEC Yadav also extended best wishes for the good health, happiness, peace and prosperity of all Nepalis living within the country and abroad on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami. RSS

