Election a way to implement constitution: PM Dahal

3 March, Banepa (Kavrepalanchok): Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the elections are a means to implement the constitution, and the incumbent government was working to hold the polls along with the furtherance of constitution amendment.

The constitution has a provision to hold all three levels of elections within the remaining 11 months, PM Dahal said on Friday, while speaking at a programme organised by CPN (Maoist Centre) in Kavrepalanchok.

Arguing that the force that was against promulgating the constitution is now active in failing the constitution, and against republic and secularism, he said “The constitution amendment is to ensure its acceptability.”

In a different context, PM Dahal, also the CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman, said the demands raised by people of Kamidanda known as a place for political reform would be addressed.

Also at the event, Maoist Centre standing committee member Amik Sherchan, politburo member Khuman Singh Lama and Surya Man Dong spoke.

On the occasion, local people submitted a memorandum to PM Dahal, putting forth various demands like road expansion and declaration of Kamidanda a pocket area for tea and agriculture tourism area among others. RSS