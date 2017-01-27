Elections for full enforcement of constitution: NC president Deuba

27 Jan, Salyan: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday stressed the need for holding all three levels of elections within one year so as to ensure full enforcement of the constitution.

“Country’s development is yet to gain pace due to political instability. Full implementation of the constitution is needed for that sake and for strengthening democracy,” he said while addressing a gathering of Salyan district NC cadres.

He also viewed that the election date should be announced in agreement with all political parties.