30 July, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has said that the election of the provincial assembly and the House of Representatives was not possible together for constitutional as well as managerial reasons.

Speaking before the Good Governance and Monitoring Committee of the Legislature-Parliament today, he said women’s representation as envisaged by the constitution would become difficult if both the elections were held on the same day.

Likewise, management of the election process including production, transportation of election-related materials, voter education, human resource, voter’s roll collection and of the polling centres would make it impossible to hold the elections together. “If the elections are to be held together then 70 million sets of ballot papers will have to be printed, and how will it be possible with the current structure,” he queried.

He also made it clear that printing of the ballot papers after distribution of election symbol was near impossible. He called for commitment on behalf of the political parties to improve management of the vote counting process and enforcement of the election code of conduct. RSS