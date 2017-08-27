27 August, Jumla: A team of Minister for Energy Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has carried out a feasibility study of hydro power generation and onsite visit of rivers in Karnali zone and Jajarkot district on Sunday.

The Minister-led team arrived in Jumla for the feasibility study of energy and to take stock of possibility for national transmission line and Karnali corridor.

Minister Shahi said that he carried out the feasibility of Karnali River, Rara Lake of Mugu and Tila and Hima Rivers in Jumla district.

Minister Shahi said the whether the production of hydroelectricity from the river was workable would be confirmed by holding further discussions on the issue after returning to the capital city.

On the occasion, he also appealed to the folks of Karnali not to rely on others for the development of Karnali region.

On a separate context, Minister Shahi said that the NGOs and INGOs operating in Karnali region have made the people more dependent in the case of development and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Minister Shahi also visited Jajarkot district Sunday itself.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Executive Director Kul Man Ghising, Secretary at the Energy Minister Anup Kumar Upadhyay, former lawmaker Naresh Bhandari and others accompanied Minister Shahi. RSS