Energy Minister urges private sector to run big industries

31 Dec, Pokhara: Energy Minister Janardhan Sharma has urged the private sector to run big industries in the country by identifying the need for local participation in the construction of hydropower projects.

Inaugurating the 25 megawatt Upper Madi Hydropower Project at Sildujure VDC in Kaski, he claimed that the entire nation apart from some districts has been experiencing load shedding.

Likewise on the event, President of Development Committee of the Legislature-Parliament Rabindra Adhikari said the politics ahead is to advance entrepreneurship and prosperity of the country instead of rhetoric.

Also, lawmaker Yagya Bahadur Thapa stressed the need for recognising professional efficiency and delivery of private sector.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries Pashupati Murarka said private sector was ready to face any challenge and on part of the government, it should ensure security of their investment.

The project had begun in 2012 AD with 80 percent of financial assistance from China International Water and Electric Corporation and 20 percent from the project.

Investment for the project had increased to Rs 7 billion from initial Rs 5.28 billion due to various factors including frequent agitations including Madhes protest and border blockade during the construction period, said the project chairman Bijaya Babu Malla. RSS