31 August, Hetauda: CPN (UML) leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the ruling parties should rise above the partisan interests to exhibit a matured diplomacy adding that the country the country would move towards economic prosperity by equally treating both neighbouring countries.

At a programme organized at the Institute of Forestry, Hetauda, on Wednesday, leader Nepal said that the students too should work for strengthening of democracy and country’s sovereignty.

He also asked the ruling parties to shun the politics of militancy and arrogance and urged to unite all the people sentimentally. RSS