16 August, Kathmandu: The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed an agreement for an additional Euro 1.6 million grant as part of the electoral assistance to Nepal to reinforce their cooperation with the Election Commission of Nepal (ECN).

The grant will be used to provide needful electoral assistance to the ECN through the UNDP-managed Electoral Support Project (ESP).

Ms. Rensje Teerink, EU Ambassador to Nepal and Mr. Renaud Meyer, the Country Director of UNDP in Nepal signed the agreement to this effect on Wednesday. The European Union has already provided financial assistance of Euro 8.4 million for this project in 2012. This contribution is part of the basket fund of US $ 27.8 million, created to support the Election Commission through ESP. Other development partners of the fund are Denmark, Norway, UK Aid and UNDP.

The Electoral Support Project is dedicated to institutional strengthening and professional development of the Election Commission following the electoral cycle approach, which includes pre-, during- and post-election support. RSS