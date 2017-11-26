26 Nov, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that every youth in the country is Prakash Dahal for him. Prakash Dahal, the only son of Chairman Prachanda died of sudden heart attack on 19 November.

At an election rally in Madi of Chitwan this evening, the former Prime Minister said, “As the father I am in grief but every youth in Nepal is now Prakash for me.”

Dahal, also the candidate of Chitwan-3 for the election to the House of Representatives, said that he has committed to spend his entire life for the future of those sons and daughters. He also claimed that country’s development would advance in speed after the unification of two major communist parties.

The unity of communist forces is for political stability, development and prosperity, he added.

During the election campaign, Chairman Prachanda also held interactions with the local residents also inquired about their problems.

Likewise, Chairman Prachanda also paid floral tribute to those killed in Badarmudhe incident. He also visited remote Badarjhula community as part of his door to door campaign. RSS