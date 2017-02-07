Ex-Home Minister Basnet urges all to complete developmental projects

7 Feb, Jajarkot: CPN (Maoist Centre) leader and former Home Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, has directed the concerned bodies to take action against those users’ committees which do not complete their assigned works in stipulated time.

Speaking in an orientation programme organized by multi-regional nutrition project here today, leader Basnet who is also the member of parliament representing from the district constituent No 1, has urged all to complete the developmental tasks by properly utilizing the budget as the district was receiving additional budget lately.

Leader Basnet has recently arrived in the district to monitor the developmental projects run in the district.

He further shared that different irrigation and road projects were under construction in the district therefore, all should cooperate for their timely completion. RSS