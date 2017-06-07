7 June, Tanahun: As many as 15,000 chickens died due to excessive heat at a farm here in Tanahun district.

The chickens in Sulav Poultry Farm owned by Himal Shrestha of Byas Municipality – 5 died in the scorching heat.

Shrestha said of the total of 4,600 Layer chickens 1,500 died on Sunday causing a loss of around Rs 1.5 million.

The farmer had been a worker with the Standard Chartered Bank in Saudi Arabia and returned to the country and started chicken farming for commercial egg production some 6 to 7 months ago. RSS