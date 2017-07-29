29 July, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh has said the party was restricted to the second position in the local-level elections as it failed to function as per the party statute and effectively as well.

Addressing a programme organsised by party sister organisation Nepal Tarun Dal, Kathmandu in honour of the recently elected local people’s representatives (Kathmandu) and party’s Kathmandu-based leaders who are in the Council of Ministers here Saturday, he said party sister organisations too had failed to work as per their statutes.

Also speaking on the occasion, Minister for Youth and Sports Rajendra KC suggested the party leadership and sister organisations for the review of past activities and performance as according to him it helped make correction.

Minister for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Ambika Basnet said the NC suffered a defeat in the mayoral post in Kathmandu Metropolitan City due to the betrayal by party insiders themselves.

NC Kathmandu district president Sabuj (Krishna ) Baniya, Tarun Dal President Jeet Jung Basnet, party lawmaker Uday Shamser Rana, Tarun Dal’s General Secretary Bhupendra Jung Shahi and Kathmandu district president Krishna Jee Khadka insisted on the need of running the party and sister organisations in line with their statutes.

Kathmandu’s mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, deputy-mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi (Shrestha), ward chairs and members were honoured on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a four-day “capacity enhancement of Nepal Tarun Dal and leadership development training” organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal Kathmandu kicked off from today itself. RSS