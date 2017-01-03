Far Western University reopens after students withdraw strike

3 Jan, Kanchanpur: The Far Western University has reopened after students withdrew two – week long strike following a seven-point agreement.

The agitating students and the varsity’s administration had reached an agreement on Monday on a wide range of issues.

The two sides agreed on establishing a national level laboratory, immediate management of equipment needed for the laboratory, including the plan to construct science building in upcoming fiscal year’s Policy and Programmes and creating an educational calendar for effectively running the classes, student Gangadatta Bhatta said. RSS