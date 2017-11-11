11 Nov, Rolpa: A man, who was reportedly mentally unstable, murdered his daughter and two granddaughters here on Friday night. Lil Bahadur Pun,43, of Gorbot Dhapa in Rolpa municipality-7 has been arrested on the charge of murdering his 25-year-old daughter Pewawati KC and her two daughters aged two years and seven months.

According to police inspector at the District Police Office, Rolpa Sudarshan Panthi, Pewawati had come to her maternal home just three days ago to meet her sick father. Lil Bahadur’s wife and son saved themselves from him by escaping from the home.

Pewawati was feeding her younger daughter while carrying the elder one on her back, when her father hacked them to death with an axe all of a sudden. Pewawati’s husband is reportedly in Malaysia in course of employment. RSS