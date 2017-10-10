10 Oct, Bhaktapur: Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal (FCAN) has warned to hit the street if the government failed to arrest killers of its chair Sharad Kumar Gauchan immediately.

At a press meet here today, FCAN general secretary Ram Sharan Deuja gave deadline until the Wednesday/tomorrow evening to the government to find out the perpetrators in the killing of Gauchan who was shot dead by an unidentified group in broad daylight in New Baneshwor on Monday.

The FCAN has warned to launch a nationwide agitation and bring the construction works to a complete halt if the government failed to address its demand within the given time.

As shared by the general secretary in the programme, with the killing of FCAN chair Gauchan, its officials are too getting unknown phone class asking for money. He demanded the government guarantee their full security and bring the guilty to book.

He said they are not receiving the mortal body of Guachan which has been kept in the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) until police arrest his killers.