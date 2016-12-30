Feasibility study of automated parking lot begins

30 Dec, Kathmandu: A feasibility study on construction of automated parking lot capacious for 400 cars has begun in the New Road area.

A five-storey building housing the parking lot will be built in the land belonging to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City near Pipalbot at the estimated cost of around Rs 1 billion, said Spokesperson of the Office of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), Gyanendra Karki.

One should get a card for parking and after pressing a button on a wall, the vehicle will be allowed parking in an open space or a chosen area. Elevator will be used to take up and down potential cars.

Universal Holding Nepal has got the contract to conduct the study.

The KMC will start the construction under public private partnership after the study. The building will also have underground parking space.