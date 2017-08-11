11 August, Sapatri: Federal Socialist Forum Nepal chair Upendra Yadav has blamed three major parties – the ruling parties for misusing the state power and the main opposition party for other activities to win more seats in local polls in Province 2.

Chair Yadav who has arrived here in course of party cadres’ training today, said that these parties were going to hold elections in the province by encircling the Province.

He added that the government should take the initiative to have the participation of the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal in the poll even by amending the constitution. Yadav further said that however, RJPN was working for Madhesi people but not participating in the election was wrong step.

Leader Yadav further claimed that going for federal election before provincial was wrong.

Speaking on contemporary issues, he drew government’s attention on providing reliefs to natural disaster victims. RSS