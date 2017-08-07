7 August, Los Angeles: Actor Emilia Clarke said she and “Game of Thrones” co-star Kit Harington felt weird on the sets of the show when they filmed their first scene together.

The 30-year-old actor said it was strange for them to finally work side-by-side on the HBO series after knowing each other for seven years, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“Both of us were going, ‘Ah what are you doing on my set!?’ This is weird! Usually you start working on a movie and meet (a co-star) for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time.

“Here, you know somebody for seven years and you’ve watched their character on screen all that time. So it’s a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching,” Clarke said.

The actors, who are popular for their onscreen avatars Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, recently appeared together for the first time in the third episode, “The Queen’s Justice” of “GOT” season seven. PTI