7 June, Kathmandu: Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki assumed his office today.

Speaking to media persons and the ministry staffers on the occasion, Minister Karki expressed the commitment to work to ensure direct benefit to the people and for the economic growth of the country. “Though Finance Ministry is new for me, I will work with much dedication and give major priority to economic prosperity,” he said.

Welcoming Minister Karki, Finance Secretary Shanta Raj Subedi, Revenue Secretary Rajan Khanal and Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Dr Chiranjibi Nepal wished for his successful term.