Finance Minister’s attention drawn on liquidity crunch

2 Feb, Kathmandu: The industrialists have drawn the attention of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara that bank and financial institutes were facing the financial crunch for the investment in mega development projects.

Confederation of Nepalese Industries met Finance Minister Mahara and informed him about the problem caused by the liquidity crunch. A delegation led by CNI Chairman Hari Bhakta Sharma said the banks were not able to provide loan while interest of the old loan was growing, which has impacted on big development projects.

According to the delegation, the growing interest rate has resulted in increasing cost from the industrial sector. It has subsequently affected the consumers, the delegation argued.

Immediate government intervention was essential, the industrialists suggested Minister Mahara. RSS