Urlabari, Feb 10: A financial aid of Rs. 200,000 was handed over to a teenager suffering from kidney failure. A resident of Mangalbare in Urlabari-3, Reshma Sharma Limbu,13, was recently diagnosed with the kidney ailment.

Nepalis, originally from Dharan, and living in Hong Kong, China collected funds to provide the support to Limbu. The fundraising was carried out at the initiative of Manu Limbu.

The cash was handed over to the mother of Limbu by ward member of Urlabari-3 Bhisma Budhathoki on Saturday.

A student of Sunshine Boarding School in Urlabari, Limbu is currently undergoing treatment at the TU Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu since the past three months. A test carried out four months ago at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, upon inflammation of her legs, had found her suffering for failure of both her kidneys.

