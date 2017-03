17 March, Biratnagar: A fire has broken out at the Magic Chappal Karkhana, a slipper factory, at Tanki Sinuwari in Morang district at 4 am today.

The local police and factory workers are trying to douse the fire with the help of a fire engine, the District Police Office, Morang, stated. The fire was still raging as of 7.15 am.

What cause the fire is also not established as yet and preliminary estimates put the damage at millions of rupees, police added.