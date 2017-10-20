20 Oct, Chautara: A fire erupted from the candle lit for illumination on the Laxmi Puja Day on Thursday evening during the Tihar razed down a house and destroyed property worth over Rs 600 thousands at Samachowkgadi Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchowk district.

The fire caught Sangam Thapa Magar’s house and reduced to ashes his belongings inside the house including cash amounting to Rs 2.5 million, according to fire victim Magar.

An LPG gas cylinder also exploded in the fire incident. However no human casualty was reported in the incident, added Magar.