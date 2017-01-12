Fire at Taleju temple premises

12 Jan, Bhaktapur: A fire broke out at Taleju temple premises in Bhaktapur district on Wednesday afternoon.

Various goods including cupboard and utensils were destroyed after Jahun chowk of the temple and Suwal house at Jiswochowk caught fire. The temple is enlisted in the list of World Heritage Site, said Punyaram Suwal.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and fire engine doused the fire that originated from the Suwal house, south from the Taleju temple, said Police Inspector at the Metropolitan Police Range, Dil Bahadur Subedi.

Police suspect that the fire might have taken place due to a short circuit.