27 June, Rukum : At least five people were hurt in a clash ensued between the Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center) cadres in Sisne Rural Municipality-5, Rukum last night. Among the injured, two are from the NC while remaining three are the CPN (MC) cadres, police said. The CPN (MC) has claimed that the clash had occurred after the NC cadres forced entered into a room occupied by its cadres. However, the NC, denying the charge, claimed that its cadres were assaulted while walking on the street.

The injured are Top Bahadur Shahi and Resham Budhathoki from the NC and CPN (MC) cadres Shree Kumar Budathoki , Gor Bahadur Thapa and Kesab Thapa. Of them, Resham has been sent to Nepalgunj for further medical treatment while health condition of others is normal, according to the police. RSS