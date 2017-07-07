7 July, Baitadi: As many as five persons were injured when a bus met with an accident at Saatbhanj Gokuleshwor stretch of Mahakali highway this morning.

The injured people have been identified as bus driver Ramdatta Bhatta, 24, of Surnaya – 3, Baitadi, bus staffer Lokesh Bohara, 18, of Doti Gaura, bus staffer Bharat Bista of Jogbudha – 2, Dadeldhura, Hari Singh Karki, of Dogdakedar – 7, Baitadi and Deepak Luhar, 17, from the same locality, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Heramba Sharma of District Police Office, Baitadi.

The injured people were referred to Dadeldhura for treatment from Patan Primary Health Centre.

The bus (Ba 3 Kha 5175) en route to Ganna from Kathmandu fell some 200 metres below the road at 3 am near Dharamghar of Surnaya – 3. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. RSS