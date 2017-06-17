17 June, Nawalparasi: Five people were injured in a clash ensued between the police and cadres of Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) Nepal in Nawalparasi Saturday. Among the injured, four are RJP cadres while the remaining one is Police Assistant Sub Inspector.

The scuffle occurred while RJP Nepal coordinator Mahantha Thakur was addressing a protest assembly organised against the upcoming local-level elections by the party at the district headquarters Parasi. The clash ensued as the police interfered with the RJP cadres’ effort to burn the pack of T-shirts (for election publicity campaign) put by the CPN (UML) at the nearby counter of Madhya Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs Committee.

During the clash, police had opened some rounds of rubber bullets and dozens of tear gas shells.

Narsingh Chaudhary, 50, of Jamuniya, Suresh Gupta, 27, of Gerami, and Bhagwant Gupta, 40, of Narsahi were among those RJP cadres injured in the clash after being hit by the rubber bullets. Likewise, Rameshwor Kushwaha of the Nawalparasi-6 in the fourth injured in the clash, according to United Democratic Madhesi Front district coordinator Mukurji Giri.

The injured are being treated in the Parasi Hospital.

RJP cadres Haidar Ali and Rajendra Tiwari of Devgaun have been detained by the police.

RJP presidium members Anil Kumar Jha and Rajkishore Yadav and senior leader Hridayesh Tripathi had already addressed the programme while the clash ensued.

Following the unrest, police escorted the RJP top leaders to a local hotel safely. RSS