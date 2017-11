16 Nov, Itahari: Police have apprehended five leaders and cadres of Maoist party led by Biplav, adopting sensitivity towards the likelihood of untoward incidents during the upcoming elections.

Superintendent of Police of Sunsari, Bidyananda Majhi, said that Indra Bahadur Rai, Jay Kumar Rai, Roshan Dhakal, Laxman Karki and Ram Prasad Rai were arrested.

He said investigation was underway.