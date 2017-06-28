28 June, Solukhumbu: Five polling centres at Nechasalyan Rural Municipality-6,Tingla, in Solukhumbu district saw nil voters in the second phase of local-level election on Wednesday.

In an apparent bid to protest the decision to set up service centre in an inconvenient area, the locals did not cast vote. notng saying restructuring of local-

Although employees deployed to five polling centres at Nechasalyan-6 had put forward the voting process from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, none of the voters turned up to participate in the polling, said Returning Officer Ananda Raj Panta.

There are 2,476 voters at Nechasalyan Rural Municipality-6. No candidate had filed candidacy in the ward.

Chairman of Struggle Committee, Bal Kumar Karki, said that the locals have been protesting after Tilang was integrated in to Nechasalyan Rural Municipality in place of Soly Dhudhkunda Municipality. RSS