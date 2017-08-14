14 August, Kathmandu: The Nepali Army has so far safely rescued 5,600 people trapped in the natural disaster that struck various parts of the country, following incessant rainfall.

Of them, 4,500 were rescued onsite by land while 1,500 were rescued by air, according to the NA Directorate of Public Relations. The NA has mobilized five helicopters that are continuously involved in reaching necessary rescue materials and relief support to the affected in coordination with the local administration.

Around 7,500 army personnel have been mobilized in the various flood-affected areas across the country, the DPR said. RSS